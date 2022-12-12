Twitter to relaunch Twitter Blue at higher price for Apple users

December 12, 2022 11:15 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

Twitter had initially launched the Twitter Blue early in November before pausing it as fake accounts mushroomed

Reuters

A smartphone with Twitter logo seen in front of Apple logo. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter Inc. will relaunch a revamped version of its subscription service Twitter Blue on Monday at a higher price for Apple users, the company said in a tweet on Saturday.

The company said users could subscribe to the revamped service that will allow subscribers to edit tweets, upload 1080p videos and get a blue checkmark post account verification, for $8 per month through the web but for $11 per month through Apple iOS.

Twitter did not explain why Apple users were being charged more than others on the web but there have been media reports that the company was looking for ways to offset fees charged in the App Store.

Twitter had initially launched the Twitter Blue early in November before pausing it as fake accounts mushroomed. It was then scheduled to launch again on Nov. 29 but was pushed back.

Elon Musk, who took Twitter private for $44 billion in November had in a series of tweets last month listed various grievances with Apple, including the 30% fee the iPhone maker charges software developers for in-app purchases.

He had then accused Apple of threatening to block Twitter from its app store and also said that the iPhone maker had stopped advertising on the social media platform.

However, after a subsequent meeting with Apple chief executive Tim Cook, he tweeted that the misunderstanding about Twitter being removed from Apple's app store was resolved.

Both Twitter and Apple did not respond to Reuters request for comments.

