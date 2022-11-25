  1. EPaper
Twitter to launch colour coded “Verified” feature next week, Musk says

Just days after holding off relaunch of Twitter’s Blue Verified feature, Twitter’s new boss said the platform will get colour coded ‘verified’ feature.

November 25, 2022 03:41 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Elon Musk’s Twitter profile seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos

A file photo of Elon Musk’s Twitter profile seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos | Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter will be launching “Verified” next week, Musk tweeted. He said that all accounts with the “verified” tick will be manually authenticated before activation.

Gold verification ticks will be given to companies, while grey will be given for government accounts. Individuals will be given blue ticks regardless of whether they are celebrities or not. 

Calling it “painful but necessary”, Musk tweeted the information in response to a tweet from Crypto King. 

Musk further mentioned that all verified humans will have the same blue check. He further shared that “Individuals can have a secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org.” 

He said that he will reveal longer explanations next week.

Elon Musk had introduced the blue tick verification for $8 earlier this month but that resulted in impersonation and fake accounts. This led to Twitter holding off the launch of Twitter Blue

