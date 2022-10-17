Twitter to bring live audio Spaces to Communities: Report

Spaces from a Community will be visible on the main screen of Twitter’s app | Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter is planning to bring live audio Spaces for Communities according to a report from 9to5mac. The move will allow users to create Spaces within Communities giving them a place to engage in conversations around specific topics.

Communities on Twitter are groups that can be created by users to discuss specific topics in an alternate timeline.

Users will be able to participate in Spaces within Communities, the same way they participate in regular Spaces. Audio chat, however, will be restricted to members of the Community.

Administrators and moderators within the Community will be able to manage Live Spaces along with the host.

Spaces on Twitter work as a live audio platform allowing users to join audio chats hosted by others. Spaces are typically centred around conversations on a specific topics and have been available on the platform since last year.

As of now, Spaces for Communities is being rolled out to a small number of users in the U.S.A. However there is no clarity as to when the feature will be rolled out to other users.

Twitter in August had added podcasts and Spaces for Super follows Creators in a bid to increase audio engagement on the platform.