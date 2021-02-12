Twitter to add more labels identifying world leader and government accounts

12 February 2021 11:32 IST

Twitter said in a blog post that it was expanding its labels to key government officials and institutions that were "the voice of the nation state abroad" from G7 countries and a majority of countries where Twitter has identified what it deems state-linked information operations.

Twitter Inc said on Thursday it will next week add labels to identify more state-affiliated accounts, including world leaders' personal accounts, to give users more context for geopolitical conversations on theplatform.

The move comes as Twitter's approach to prominent figures and government is under scrutiny after the high-profile ban of former U.S. President Donald Trump's account and as political firestorms have raged in Myanmar and India.

In August, Twitter said it would start labeling the accounts of state-affiliated media outlets such as Russia's Sputnik andChina's Xinhua News and of some key government officials for thefive permanent members of the United Nations Security Council:China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Mock-ups of the labels shared by Twitter said "US Governmentorganization" or "US Government official."

Asked how Twitter would determine government labels insituations such as Myanmar where the military recently seizedpower in a coup, Twitter's global public policy director, NickPickles, said the company was not labeling countries wheregovernment was in dispute.

"We will take into account the international discussionabout legitimacy of the government when we are considering ifit's appropriate to apply these labels," Pickles said in aninterview.

The labels will only be added to verified accounts, Picklessaid. For example, in Iran that would mean that Supreme LeaderAyatollah Ali Khamenei would not currently get a label becausehe is not verified, though the foreign minister would.

The new countries where senior officials and institutionswill be labeled are: Canada, Cuba, Ecuador, Egypt, Germany,Honduras, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Serbia,Spain, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

Twitter will also label the personal accounts of heads ofstate from these countries and the U.N. Security Councilpermanent members, citing the use of these accounts fordiplomacy.

The company has faced international scrutiny over itsapproach to world leaders' accounts. In January it banned Trumpafter the Capitol riot for tweets - sent from his personal@realDonaldTrump account - that it said risked incitingviolence.

Twitter has generally exempted world leaders' rule-breakingcontent from removal because it deems their posts in the publicinterest, instead adding warning notices and reducing thecontent's reach. Pickles said the way Twitter enforced its ruleson accounts would not be based on these labels.