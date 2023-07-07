ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter threatens to sue Meta over Threads: Report

July 07, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 01:21 am IST

Meta which launched Threads on July 5 and has logged more than 30 million sign-ups, looks to take on Elon Musk's Twitter by taking advantage of Instagram's billions of users

Reuters

Photo illustration shows the logo for Threads reflected in the Twitter logo. | Photo Credit: AFP

Twitter has threatened to sue Meta Platforms over its new Threads platform, Semafor reported on July 6, citing a letter sent to the Facebook parent's CEO Mark Zuckerberg by Twitter's lawyer Alex Spiro.

"Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information," Mr. Spiro wrote in the letter.

Mr. Spiro, in his letter, accused Meta of hiring former Twitter employees who "had and continue to have access to Twitter's trade secrets and other highly confidential information," the report said.

Since Mr. Musk's takeover of the social media platform, Twitter has seen competition from Mastodon and Bluesky among others. Threads' user interface, however, has a striking resemblance to the microblogging platform.

Still, Threads does not support keyword searches or direct messages.

Meta and Mr. Spiro did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

