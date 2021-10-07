Twitter tests prompts to warn users when conversations get heated

For instance, it might say, “conversations like this can be intense”, or “let’s look out for each other” when a user replies to an intense conversation.

Twitter is testing prompts on Android and iOS that will warn users when their conversations start to get heated or intense. The social media platform would drop a prompt right into the conversation.

It will also show bullet points on engaging in conversations that are based on mutual respect and backed by facts.

“Ever want to know the vibe of conversation before you join in? We’re testing prompts on Android and iOS that give you a heads up if the convo you’re about to enter could get heated or intense,” Twitter Support said in a statement.

However, Twitter did not reveal at what point in the conversation the prompts will be triggered.

The latest test in prompts is focused on reducing harassment and abuse on the platform. Earlier prompts warned users of offensive content and suggested they read an article before sharing.