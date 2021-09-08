Twitter tests full width photos and videos on timeline

In the current test, images, videos and GIFs are stretched to full frame, removing margins on the side and, resulting into much larger images and videos.

Twitter is testing edge-to-edge media in Tweets on iOS to give users a borderless view for photos and videos on their timelines.

“Edge to edge Tweets that span the width of the timeline so your photos, GIFs, and videos can have more room to shine,” Twitter Support said in a tweet.

With the new feature, it looks like Twitter wants to encourage people to have conversations with more pictures and videos. Currently, the platform is testing the feature with a small group on iOS.

Earlier this year, Twitter rolled out full-size image to remove algorithm bias on pictures and introduced better cropping controls. The move brought some cheer to photographers and visual artists as the platform could act as a good place to share their work.