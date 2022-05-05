Twitter tests closed group feature

People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo | Photo Credit: Reuters

May 05, 2022 11:32 IST

Twitter has however said on its platform that only some of the users can start creating their own Twitter Circle now.

Twitter is testing a feature that will allow its users to form their own closed groups and share their tweets only within the group.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

“We’re now testing Twitter Circle, which lets you add up to 150 people who can see your Tweets when you want to share with a smaller crowd,” the social media company said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Some Tweets are for everyone & others are just for people you’ve picked.”

To tweet within their groups, users must click the oval above the text box while writing a tweet and then change the audience from “Everyone” to “Twitter Circle”.

Also Read Twitter says it will test an ‘editing’ feature on its platform

Once a user has tweeted in the Circle other members of the Circle can see it and interact with it. People will not be notified when they are added or removed from the Twitter Circle, TechCrunch reported.

Twitter has however said on its platform that only some of the users can start creating their own Twitter Circle now.