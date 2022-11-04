Twitter sued for mass layoffs Twitter employees say the company is eliminating workers without enough notice in violation of federal and California law ReutersNovember 04, 2022 12:31 ISTADVERTISEMENTTwitter was sued over Elon Musk's plan to lay off about half of its workforce, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a class-action lawsuit filed in a San Francisco federal court. ADVERTISEMENTTwitter employees say the company is eliminating workers without enough notice in violation of federal and California law, the report said. This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month unlock them all SUBSCRIBE NOW Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism. Support our reporting. SUBSCRIBE NOW X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles. Read unlimited articles. SUBSCRIBE NOW X This is your last free article. to read unlimited content from The Hindu SUBSCRIBE NOW Get The Hindu News App on Get The Hindu News App on ADVERTISEMENTREAD MORE FROMtechnology (general)Twittersocial networkingjob layoffsemployeeUSALeave your comments and read more on The Hindu News appXMy AccountSign out