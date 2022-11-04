Twitter sued for mass layoffs

Twitter employees say the company is eliminating workers without enough notice in violation of federal and California law

Reuters
November 04, 2022 12:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter was sued over Elon Musk's plan to lay off about half of its workforce, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a class-action lawsuit filed in a San Francisco federal court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter employees say the company is eliminating workers without enough notice in violation of federal and California law, the report said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
Twitter
social networking
job layoffs
employee
USA

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app