Twitter starts testing ‘Edit Tweet’ feature

For the testing period, users in the test group will be able to edit tweets a few times within 30 minutes following their publication

Twitter users may soon see some tweets with ‘last edited’ label as the company starts testing the ‘edit tweet’ feature — the most requested feature till now, internally. Twitter will also soon expand the test base for the feature to the subscribers of its paid monthly subscription Twitter Blue.

“It’s true: Edit Tweet is being tested by our team internally. The test will then be initially expanded to Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks,” the company said in a blog.

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button



this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

It added that it is its most requested feature to date and even those whose who are not part of the test group will be able to see if a Tweet has been edited. The Edit feature will allows users to make changes to their tweet after it’s been published. “Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more,” as per Twitter.

The U. S.-headquartered firm had in April this year announced that it had been working on an edit feature since last year.

Edit within 30 minutes

For the testing, users will be able to edit tweets a few times within 30 minutes following their publication. The edited tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified. Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet’s Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet.

“For context, the time limit and version history play an important role here. They help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said,” it added.

Screenshot of an edited tweet on Twitter

Twitter added that like any new feature, the company is intentionally testing Edit Tweet with a smaller group to help us incorporate feedback while identifying and resolving potential issues. “This includes how people might misuse the feature. You can never be too careful.” it said.

“Later this month, we’ll be expanding Edit Tweet access to Twitter Blue subscribers. As part of their subscription, they receive early access to features and help us test them before they come to Twitter,” it said, adding that the test will be localized to a single country at first and expand as we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet.