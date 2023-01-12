ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Singapore fate unclear as employees made to return home

January 12, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

The building landlords reportedly escorted workers out of Twitter’s Singapore office and Asia-Pacific headquarters due to rent issues

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Elon Musk and the Twitter logo | Photo Credit: Reuters

The fate of Twitter’s Singapore office is unclear as  Business Insider reported CEO Elon Musk was shutting down the office while another journalist tweeted that employees were being led out of the building due to rent issues.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business, and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Casey Newton of the  Platformer and the New York Times tweeted on Thursday that employees were reportedly being escorted out of the building by its landlords. He did not name his source.

ALSO READ
Twitter says no evidence new user data leaks were obtained via system bug

Singapore-based Twitter employees were ordered to clean out their desks and start working remotely, according to a Bloomberg report.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Since his $44 billion takeover of the social media company, Musk has been laying off workers and trying to run a tighter ship, even as hundreds may have resigned around the same time. While the new CEO is trying to save revenue, key Twitter departments and teams around the world are struggling with the shortage in personnel.

News of Singapore’s Twitter workers comes days after an update that Twitter was closing its Seattle office, where employees were reportedly coming to work with their own toilet paper since janitor services had earlier been halted.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US