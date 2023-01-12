HamberMenu
Twitter Singapore fate unclear as employees made to return home

The building landlords reportedly escorted workers out of Twitter’s Singapore office and Asia-Pacific headquarters due to rent issues

January 12, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Elon Musk and the Twitter logo

File photo of Elon Musk and the Twitter logo | Photo Credit: Reuters

The fate of Twitter’s Singapore office is unclear as  Business Insider reported CEO Elon Musk was shutting down the office while another journalist tweeted that employees were being led out of the building due to rent issues.

Casey Newton of the  Platformer and the New York Times tweeted on Thursday that employees were reportedly being escorted out of the building by its landlords. He did not name his source.

Singapore-based Twitter employees were ordered to clean out their desks and start working remotely, according to a Bloomberg report.

Since his $44 billion takeover of the social media company, Musk has been laying off workers and trying to run a tighter ship, even as hundreds may have resigned around the same time. While the new CEO is trying to save revenue, key Twitter departments and teams around the world are struggling with the shortage in personnel.

News of Singapore’s Twitter workers comes days after an update that Twitter was closing its Seattle office, where employees were reportedly coming to work with their own toilet paper since janitor services had earlier been halted.

