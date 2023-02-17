HamberMenu
Twitter shuts down two of three India offices, workers go remote

Twitter has shut its offices in Delhi and Mumbai, while the Bangalore office continues to operate

February 17, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Twitter logo

File photo of the Twitter logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Twitter has shut its India offices in Delhi and Mumbai, while the Bangalore office continues to operate, reported Bloomberg on Friday, citing anonymous sources.

Employees have reportedly been instructed to work from home in the meantime.

This is not the company’s first cost cutting measure, as a large majority of Twitter’s India-based staff was fired last year after the $44 billion takeover by Elon Musk.

The news comes weeks after workers in Twitter’s Singapore office were escorted out of the building by landlords. They were also instructed to work from home, according to Bloomberg.

Twitter is further facing rent issues in several of its worldwide offices as it embarks on a series of cost-cutting and product monetisation measures under the leadership of Mr. Musk.

