Twitter sees sharp rise in downloads amid George Floyd protests

People hold signs ahead of a ‘Take The Knee’ event in York, Britain in the aftermath of protests against the death of George Floyd.

People hold signs ahead of a ‘Take The Knee’ event in York, Britain in the aftermath of protests against the death of George Floyd.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

App sees a record number of 1 million downloads in a single day

The Twitter app saw a million installs in a single day as people worldwide looked for news of George Floyd protests and COVID-19 pandemic.

The social media platform saw more than 1 million downloads on June 1, according to Sensor Tower, an app store intelligence firm. This was the highest number of downloads in a single day since the firm started tracking app store data in Jan, 2014.

Twitter also saw a record number of new installs that week after the app downloads neared 1 million even on June 2 and 3.

The spike in the installs comes after protestors took to the news sharing platform to share the live images and videos of the demonstrations, fires and police brutality around the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in the U.S.

Apptopia, another app store intelligence firm tweeted about Twitter’s record number of installs on June 3, including 140,000 installs in the U.S. This was the second-highest daily install number in the US, the firm said.

According to the firm, Twitter had a record number of daily active users in the US on June 3 when around 40 million people in the US logged into the app. For a comparison with this data, Twitter reported 33 million daily active users in the US during the first quarter of 2020.

The firm reported larger number of installs in the non-U.S. markets like UK, India, Brazil and Mexico as the world watched these events unfold. The spike in downloads is also fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic. People are using Twitter and other social media platforms to share and search COVID-19 news coming from all around the world.

Twitter
