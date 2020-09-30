Twitter rolls out voice tweets to more iOS users

30 September 2020 11:45 IST

Twitter is also planning to add transcription to its voice tweets to improve accessibility, addressing criticism after its June launch.

Twitter has expanded its voice tweet feature that lets users record an audio clip with a tweet, to more iOS users.

iPhone users with voice tweets will now see a new option in tweet composing box. They can tap on the voice tweet button, record audio, and then tweet. Once the tweet is shared, it will appear with the user’s profile, and others can hit play to listen.

The feature was introduced in June, but it wasn’t available for all.

“We’re rolling out voice Tweets to more of you on iOS so we can keep learning about how people use audio,” Twitter said in a statement.

The microblogging platform said in a reply to some users on Twitter that it is working on bringing the feature to Android OS next year.

“Transcription for audio and video is part of our larger plan to make Twitter accessible for everyone across all features, both existing and new,” Twitter said.

It did not disclose when it plans to make the feature available.

The California-based company added that it plans to add automated captions to audio and video by early 2021.