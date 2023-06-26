ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter rival Bluesky publishes content moderation proposal

June 26, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

Bluesky, the brainchild of former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, has outlined some tentative content moderation and safety principles 

The Hindu Bureau

Bluesky, backed by former Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey, has put forward its proposals for content moderation and safety (File) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The decentralised social media platform Bluesky, backed by former Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey, has put forward its proposals for content moderation and safety.

Bluesky runs on the AT Protocol and aims to deliver a social media experience where users take a community-centric approach to moderation. While currently controlled by the Bluesky team, the eventual goal is to allow users to move to other social media platforms on the protocol to prevent a walled garden structure and achieve true decentralisation.

The three Bluesky proposals focus on user lists, reply-gating, and thread moderation; labelling and moderation controls; and hashtags.

ALSO READ
Twitter hires former crypto leader to head decentralised social media project

User lists delve into how Blueksy users can curate lists and then share these lists or keep them private.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposals also covered controlling who could reply to posts, to keep out random users and instead encourage trusted community members to participate. There were several proposed mechanisms to control the quality of replies on a thread.

Meanwhile, a document on labelling practices set down details of the kind of mature content that could be identified and how they might affect moderation practices. Furthermore, a document on hashtags discussed making them more accessible and “consistently useful.”

“All of these proposals are still subject to some technical challenges. The concept of “Block Lists,” for instance, have been held up for weeks due to some unsolved concerns about fan-out costs. We’re sharing these proposals with perhaps 75% confidence that those technical challenges will be solvable,” said Bluesky’s document.

The proposals are published on GitHub.

Bluesky app users will also get a new set of Community Guidelines that prohibits discrimination, encouragement of harm, criminal media, and misleading impersonation. Those who violate the guidelines will be suspended or removed permanently, while their posts may be taken down.

Bluesky is currently in private beta, with select users getting invites in order to join the platform so that features can be improved without dealing with an unmanageable influx of accounts or bad faith actors.

Bluesky’s CEO is Jay Graber, while Dorsey is on the board of directors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US