Twitter rival Bluesky crosses 20 million users

Elon Musk-owned X’s social media rival Bluesky has crossed 20 million people, shared CEO Jay Graber on November 19, as she shared 20 insights about the platform’s founding.

Bluesky has enjoyed a surge in popularity as many X users announced they were leaving the platform after Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Bluesky, according to Graber, was a project started by Twitter to build an open social protocol. However, it initially relied on an invite-only system in order to moderate content and even now, has a largely centralised structure.

On October 24 this year, Bluesky announced that it raised $15 million Series A financing led by Blockchain Capital with participation from Alumni Ventures, True Ventures, SevenX, Amir Shevat of Darkmode, co-creator of Kubernetes Joe Beda, and others.

“The three largest countries on Bluesky are the United States, Japan, and Brazil, and these countries were early adopters since our invite-only days as well. Thank you for being here!” said Graber in her thread.

Many Brazil-based users migrated to Bluesky when X was blocked in their country due to a feud between owner Musk and the Brazilian Judge Alexandre de Moraes over content moderation policies. X was later reinstated.

However, Bluesky’s journey has not been an entirely smooth ride either. Though Bluesky was the brainchild of former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, he no longer appears to be actively involved in the project. In addition to this, the rise in users has led to increased levels of spam and harmful content on the platform that a small team of moderators is trying to tackle.

2. Here's an image from a presentation I gave to Twitter, representing the Twitter bird freed from a closed platform to fly in Bluesky's open ecosystem.



It also remains to be seen how Bluesky will achieve its decentralised structure in the near future.

Graber noted that Bluesky’s team had about 20 full-time employees, or roughly a million users per employee, but announced that the platform was hiring more.

“We are so grateful to welcome all 20M of you to Bluesky!!!” she concluded, sharing a butterfly and a heart icon.