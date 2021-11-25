Twitter reveals its first ever livestream shopping platform

25 November 2021 17:46 IST

The microblogging site is collaborating with Walmart to launch the platform.

Twitter begins testing its new shopping platform that lets businesses to connect with consumers directly.

The microblogging site is collaborating with Walmart to launch the platform. People can watch and shop from Walmart via iOS mobile and desktop while watching singer, songwriter and social media influencer Jason Derulo host a 30-minute variety show highlighting electronics, home goods, apparel and seasonal decor products.

While watching the stream on Twitter, people can check out the Shoppable Banner and Shop Tab on the Live event’s page.

They can toggle back and forth between the latest Tab and the Shop Tab throughout the livestream, allowing them to be a part of the conversation as they check out products, Twitter said.