Twitter resumes paying Google Cloud

Linda Yaccarino, the social media network's new CEO, helped restore Twitter's relationship with Google

June 22, 2023 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST

Reuters
Twitter has resumed paying Alphabet’s Google Cloud for its service. (File)

Twitter has resumed paying Alphabet’s Google Cloud for its service. (File) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Twitter has resumed paying Alphabet's Google Cloud for its services, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg News reported the news earlier on Wednesday.

A report from Platformer earlier this month said Twitter had refused to pay its Google Cloud bills as its contract came up for renewal.

Linda Yaccarino, the social media network's new CEO, helped restore Twitter's relationship with Google, and the two companies will explore a deeper partnership that involves Google's advertising spending on Twitter and its use of the social media company's data access tool, the source said.

After Elon Musk bought Twitter in October, the company cut costs aggressively and has faced lawsuits from landlords, vendors and consultants over unpaid bills.

Twitter did not respond to request for comment, while a Google spokesperson declined to comment.

