Twitter restores mistakenly locked user accounts

24 September 2020 14:20 IST

Twitter on Wednesday said it has restored the accounts of its users that were ‘mistakenly’ locked or limited.

The California-based social media firm tweeted to inform the correction hours after some users reported their accounts being locked or facing delays in tweets showing up on timelines.

"The accounts that were mistakenly locked or limited have been restored. We are sorry this happened in the first place," Twitter Support tweeted.

The error could have affected follower and following counts for some users and Twitter is working to fix the issue, it added.

The company also provided users with a link in case they are still having trouble accessing their accounts. Twitter also said on Thursday said it is seeing a number of accounts getting locked by ‘mistake’ and not because they tweeted about a particular topic.

"We are working to undo this and get those accounts back to normal,” Twitter Support tweeted.

The accidental locking or limiting of accounts comes while Twitter is working on a number of features to limit the spread of misinformation and fake news leading up to the US 2020 presidential election. Removing tweets and accounts that violate its rules is one part of it which mistakenly led to blocking of sincere accounts.