Twitter responds to user complaints about its revamped website

16 August 2021 13:45 IST

The microblogging company revamped its website last week but users were not happy about it.

Twitter is changing the contrast of its buttons again after users complained of headache and eye strain while using the redesigned website.

"We're making contrast changes on all buttons to make them easier on the eyes because you told us the new look is uncomfortable for people with sensory sensitivities. We're listening and iterating," the company tweeted.

They have complained about the new font and visual contrast in buttons and links.

"Please stop "fixing" things that are not broken...the font change is not an improvement and makes accessibility much worse…," a user tweeted.

"High contrast is notoriously NOT accessible for many photosensitive & chronically pained folks," Alex Haagaard, a disabled writer and designer from Canada, tweeted.

Twitter acknowledged these earlier and requested users to share such issues with them.