Twitter removes more than 3,000 accounts related to state-linked information operations

02 December 2021 21:11 IST

The Twitter accounts that were removed were linked to operations attributed to six countries

Twitter Inc said on Thursday it has removed more than 3,000 accounts which were operating as foreign state-linked information operations.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The Twitter accounts that were removed were linked to operations attributed to six countries, including Mexico, China and Russia, Twitter said in a blog post.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the 3,465 accounts removed, 2,160 were linked to operations attributed to China.

Also Read | Twitter removes over 50 posts on govt. orders; majority related to COVID-19

The company also said it will start Twitter moderation research consortium in early 2022 to study platform governance issues.