ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter is refusing to pay its Google Cloud bills: Report

June 12, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 10:06 am IST

Twitter has refused to pay its Google Cloud bills as its contract comes up for renewal this month, Platformer reported

Reuters

File photo of the Twitter logo | Photo Credit: AP

Twitter has refused to pay its Google Cloud bills as its contract comes up for renewal this month, which could result in the social media company's trust and safety teams being seriously impacted, Platformer reported on Saturday.

Before Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform last year, Twitter signed a multi-year contract with Google related to fighting spam and protecting accounts, among other things, the report said.

ALSO READ
Twitter safety executive quits after anti-trans video strife

The Platformer report did not give details on how the conflict between the companies could hinder Twitter's trust and safety teams. The Information said Twitter has been trying to renegotiate its contract with Google since at least March.

Twitter hosts some services on its server and houses others on the cloud platforms of Amazon and Google, Platformer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In March, Amazon warned Twitter that it would withhold advertising payments because of the company's outstanding bills to Amazon Web Services for cloud computing services, according to the Information. Since Musk's acquisition, Twitter has cut costs dramatically and laid off thousands of employees. Musk ordered the company to cut infrastructure costs, such as spending on cloud services, by $1 billion, a source had told Reuters in November.

Twitter did not immediately respond to an email inquiry while Google did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US