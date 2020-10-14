Why did Twitter owner’s payments firm buy Bitcoin worth $50 million?

Bitcoin is the world's largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalisation and trading volume, according to cryptoassets tracking website CoinMarketCap.

Last week, Jack Dorsey's payments company Square invested $50 million in Bitcoin. It purchased 4,709 bitcoins at an average price of $10,617 per Bitcoin, it said in an official statement.

Square’s investment represents one percent of its total assets as of at the end of second quarter of 2020.

Bitcoin is a peer-to-peer virtual currency that uses blockchain technology to facilitate instant payments. Founded in 2008, the cryptocurrency is open-source with a public design, allowing everyone to participate.

Square’s Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja expects Bitcoin to have "the potential to be a more ubiquitous currency in the future."

"For a company that is building products based on a more inclusive future, this investment is a step on that journey," she added.

This isn't the first time Square showed interest in cryptocurrency. The San Francisco-based company launched Cash App, a Bitcoin trading app in 2018 that enables buying and selling of the cryptoasset. In 2019, the company formed Square Crypto, an independent team focused on contributing to Bitcoin open-source work.

In September 2020, the Square also set up the Cryptocurrency Open Patent Alliance (COPA), a non-profit organisation that encourages crypto innovation and open access to patented crypto inventions, Jack Dorsey announced in a tweet.

Dorsey said he believes Bitcoin will become the world's largest single currency of the internet within a decade, in an interview with The Times in 2018. The cryptocurrency will overcome these obstacles and will be used to buy everyday items such as coffee, he added.