Twitter opens Spaces to all iOS and Android users.

22 October 2021 15:51 IST

Spaces allows users to host a conversation with other co-hosts and invite other speakers. Anyone can join as a listener.

Twitter opened its audio chatroom feature Spaces to all mobile users on the Twitter app. Previously, the feature was limited to accounts with at least 600 followers. The company said it was done to enhance the experience since such people had an existing audience.

Twitter said it will soon add a feature to allow hosts to record their Space who anyone who can’t join live.

The company has been pushing Spaces by regularly adding new improvements. It added the ability for Spaces to add up to two co-hosts and ten speakers for people to host larger events.

Twitter has already shut down its Stories feature called Fleets that allows Spaces to appear in the top row on the app.

The audio chat feature has taken off after Clubhouse’s success during the pandemic. This prompted multiple platforms to add their own audio network products. Besides Twitter, Facebook has Live Audio Rooms, Spotify launched Greenroom and even Discord and Reddit have similar features.