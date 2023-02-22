ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter to open source its algorithm, Elon Musk says

February 22, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that there are plans to make the social media platform’s algorithm open source, possibly from next week

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Twitter CEO Elon Musk | Photo Credit: AP

Twitter is planning to open source its algorithm from next week, according to a tweet by its chief, Elon Musk.

“Prepare to be disappointed at first when our algorithm is made open source next week, but it will improve rapidly,” Musk tweeted on Wednesday.

The Twitter CEO has been supporting the idea to open source Twitter’s algorithm since even before he bought the social media platform in October.

The initiative comes at a time when Twitter has been under pressure from others in the broader open source community, including Twitter alternative Mastodon, which saw a surge in usage after Musk’s acquisition of the microblogging platform, TechCrunch reported on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Open sourcing Twitter’s algorithm could also keep lawmakers and regulators at bay, amid concerns about how social media platforms’ content recommendations work, according to the report.

The U.S. Supreme Court is now probing YouTube over the role its algorithm had in recommending ISIS videos to users.

There are also growing concerns about TikTok oversight after reports revealed that the short video making platform had manipulated viral trends and even spied on journalists.

Twitter may hope to avoid similar scrutiny by open sourcing its algorithm, TechCrunch said in the report.

ALSO READ
Explained | Why did Twitter block Mastodon links, suspend its account along with journalists

However, Musk is not the first Twitter executive to support open sourcing.

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey last year expressed that Twitter should have been developed as an open and verifiable protocol.

He also shared that same idea with Musk over text messages, which were revealed during the legal process related to Musk’s litigation against Twitter when he tried to get out of the deal, TechCrunch highlighted.

Dorsey is now building that vision with Bluesky, an open source project spinning off Twitter that is developing a decentralised social networking protocol named ADX.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US