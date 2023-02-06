Twitter may charge $1000 per month for companies’ verified gold check marks

February 06, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 12:19 pm IST

Twitter may charge around $1000 per month for companies and organisations on the platform that want their verified gold check mark, according to alleged emails shared online.

One email shared by a social media consultant on Twitter showed messages offering the ‘Verified for Organizations’ plan at $1000 per month, with an additional $50 monthly fee for additional affiliated handles.

However, Twitter and its CEO Elon Musk are yet to formally confirm or deny the news. Since the $44 billion takeover in late 2022, Mr. Musk has been trying to explore new ways of generating revenue for the site while also cutting down on costs. This has resulted in monetising user experiences that were free before, such as access to Twitter’s API and verified blue check marks.

However, Twitter is still in a precarious position, as confirmed by Mr. Musk himself.

“To be extra clear, Twitter is definitely not financially healthy yet, but is trending to be so. Lots of work still needed to get there,” he tweeted on February 6, in response to a claim that the company was reaching the breakeven point.

The news comes shortly after Mr. Musk also said that Twitter would share ad revenue with creators who were subscribed to Twitter Blue.