Twitter launches new shopping feature in U.S.

Twitter has introduced a new shopping feature that will notify users prior to an upcoming product launch on the social media platform. It is currently available only to iOS users in the U.S.

The feature allows them to set a reminder for a specific product by tapping on a ‘Remind me’ button that will be available on a merchant’s tweet about a future launch.

On launch day, shoppers will receive an in-app notification 15 minutes before and at the time of the launch. And they will be able to access and purchase the products on the merchant’s website, just by tapping on a ‘Shop on website’ button on the notification.

Product details such as price, pictures, and description will be available on the product details page, accessible via the merchant’s Tweet. Users can also learn more about a specific product from other shoppers on Twitter by using a clickable hashtag on the tweet.

Product Drops is part of the company’s efforts to boost its in-app commerce features, which include Shop Spotlight, Live Shopping, and Twitter Shops.