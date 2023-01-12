ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter’s latest iOS update shows algorithm based “For you” by default 

January 12, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

Twitter’s latest iOS update now shows an algorithm-based timeline to app users by default 

The Hindu Bureau

Twitter’s latest update now shows For you by default for iOS app users. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter, with the latest iOS update, is now showing app users algorithmically suggested tweets by default. 

While it has been long since the microblogging platform started showing users tweets based on suggestions instead of chronological order, earlier users could choose whether they wanted to see the latest tweets, or algorithm-based feeds as their default view. 

Now, however, the Twitter app for iPhone now splits the Home between two tabs, For you and the Following tabs. What this means is, users will not see tweets in the order they were posted and might see popular tweets from people they do not follow. 

And while users can choose to switch to the Following tab, the app returns to the For you tab every time the app is restarted. 

While the change has been rolled out for iOS users for now, there is no clarity if similar changes will make their way to the Android app. Also, the change doesn’t affect third-party Twitter clients like Tweebot, which still show tweets in chronological order. 

Earlier in December, Twitter had rolled out a new feature that let users see the number of views that a tweet gets. Earlier the analytic feature, which allowed users to view the performance of their tweets through impressions, was limited to their own tweets, however, the feature allowed users to see the performance of all tweets on the platform. 

