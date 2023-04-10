ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter labels BBC, NPR as ‘government funded media’

April 10, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:11 am IST

Elon Musk defended the decision to label BBC and NPR as ‘government-funded media’ on Twitter even as the two media organisations disaccorded on the move

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Twitter logo behind some figurines | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Twitter labelled the main accounts of the BBC and the NPR as ‘government funded media’ even as both media outlets disagreed with the description and pointed out that the tag did not accurately represent the way they were funded.

The BBC said that it was independent and funded by the public through a license fee that live TV watchers were mandated to pay. The news company confirmed it had exchanged emails with Twitter CEO Elon Musk to get more clarity.

Twitter labels BBC, NPR as ‘government funded media’ | Photo Credit: Twitter

NPR was initially labelled as ‘US state-affiliated media’ but this was later changed to ‘government funded media’. The American news organisation said that it received federal support in the form of competitive grants, but such funding made up less than 1% of its annual operating budget.

Elon Musk pushes for paid blue ticks; news publishers push back

NPR said that Mr. Musk confused funding models when it exchanged emails with the Twitter chief to clarify its editorial independence.

Twitter labels BBC, NPR as ‘government funded media’ | Photo Credit: Twitter

“We need to add more granularity to editorial influence, as it varies greatly. I don’t actually think the BBC is as biased as some other government-funded media, but it is silly of the BBC to claim zero influence. Minor government influence in their case would be accurate,” tweeted Mr. Musk on Monday.

News publications on Twitter such as China’s Xinhua News and Russia’s RT are instead classified as ‘China state-affiliated media’ and ‘Russia state-affiliated media’ respectively.

