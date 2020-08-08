Twitter introduces new labels for government, state-affiliated media accounts

The micro-blogging platform said accounts of media outlets, where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and control over production and distribution, will be labelled.

Twitter announced new labels for government and state-affiliated media accounts to provide more context to its users when engaging with public officials and representatives using its platform.

“We believe this is an important step so that when people see an account discussing geopolitical issues from another country, they have context on its national affiliation and are better informed about who they represent,” Twitter said in blog post.

Labels will only be applied to accounts from the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, namely China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Labels will be added to more countries in the future.

The new labels will be added to two categories of Twitter accounts, with a focus on senior officials and entities.

The first category includes accounts of key government officials, including foreign ministers, institutional entities, ambassadors, official spokespeople, and key diplomatic leaders.

And the second category includes accounts belonging to state-affiliated media entities, their editors-in-chief and senior staff.

Institutional accounts of heads of state, associated with their offices, will be labelled.

The micro-blogging platform said accounts of media outlets, where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and control over production and distribution, will be labelled. State-financed media organizations with editorial independence will not be labelled.

Further, state-affiliated media accounts or their Tweets will not be amplified via Twitter’s recommendation systems, with an exception to government accounts which fall under the first category.