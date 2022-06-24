Twitter introduces closed captions toggle for Android and iOS

Making videos more accessible, Twitter has made closed captions for videos for both Android and iOS users

Twitter launched closed captions for videos in a move to make videos more accessible for users. The toggle button for switching captions on/off for videos that appears in the top right corner lets users choose whether they want to read the description or not. The toggle button “will only show up on videos with captions already available and is not related to automated caption system”, according to a statement from Twitter to web news portal TheVerge.

Launching the feature, Twitter’s support handle tweeted “The choice is now yours: the closed caption toggle is now available for everyone on iOS and Android! Tap the “CC” button on videos with available captions to turn the captions off/on”.

Twitter had, in April, confirmed that it was testing a “CC” button for videos posted on the platform that would make videos on the platform accessible for deaf users.

The move is in line with other social media platforms introducing creator added as well as auto-generated captions for videos to improve accessibility features.