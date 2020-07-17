Twitter holds off launching new developer API after high-profile hack

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Twitter is delaying the launch of its new developer API as the micro-blogging platform continues to figure out the cause behind the recent high-profile accounts hack.
“We planned to launch the new Twitter API today. But given the security incident we discovered yesterday, the timing of our launch no longer made sense or felt right,” Twitter said.
The developer API is rebuilt for the first time since 2012. It is said to provide some of the most requested features like spam filtering, conversation threading, poll results in Tweets, and pinned Tweets on profiles.
With the new API, developers can stream tweets in real-time and analyse past conversations. They can also measure tweet performance and track important events to help people learn about new things.
Twitter expects the new API to enhance academic research on important topics including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and floods, prevalence of hateful speech and ways to address it.
The new API will also provide more tools like BlockParty and Tokimeki Unfollow to protect the users’ privacy and provide safer online experience.
Twitter is building multiple access levels on the new API enabling developers for a seamless upgrade. In the current version, Twitter's API has three platforms: standard or free, premium or self-serve paid and enterprise or custom paid.
