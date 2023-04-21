ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter’s free blue tick gone for good; terms of service updated

April 21, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST

Most celebrities and notable accounts that were verified on Twitter for free have lost their blue ticks - except for Twitter Blue subscribers and users whom CEO Elon Musk is personally sponsoring

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Elon Musk’s Twitter account with his special verification mark | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Twitter has finally removed the “legacy” or free blue verification tick mark granted to celebrity accounts and individuals such as politicians and journalists - a change CEO Elon Musk had repeatedly promised since his $44 billion takeover of the platform last year.

Those who pay for a Twitter Blue subscription are the only users with verification marks. However, Mr. Musk said he was personally paying for several users to keep their blue tick. He named horror novelist Stephen King, actor William Shatner, and basketball player LeBron James.

ALSO READ
'Monetising hate': Unease as misinformation swirls on Twitter

Prominent Indian users such as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, politician Rahul Gandhi, and actor Shah Rukh Khan had all lost their verification marks as of Friday.

However, officials such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu still retained grey verification tick marks on their accounts, to confirm they were part of the government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, Twitter’s terms of service was updated to show that the company was officially identified as ‘X Corp.’

“We have made some updates to our Terms of Service to reflect that Twitter, Inc. is now X Corp. This version of the Terms of Service will go into effect on May 18, 2023,” said the statement on the website.

The subscription-based Twitter Blue was paused after its launch last year due to users impersonating high-profile accounts. It was later re-launched, with both paying and non-paying Twitter users retaining their verification marks for several months.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US