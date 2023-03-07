ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter fixes links and images outage that hit thousands of users

March 07, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 12:22 pm IST

Thousands of Twitter users worldwide struggled to open links on the social media platform and could not view images and video

Reuters

File photo of the Twitter logo on a smartphone | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Thousands of Twitter users reported problems accessing links from the social media platform and other websites on Monday, before the Elon Musk-owned company said it had fixed the latest in a series of outages.

Musk tweeted that a small change with Twitter's data-access tool had caused the problem. "The code stack is extremely brittle for no good reason. Will ultimately need a complete rewrite," he said.

ALSO READ
Elon Musk announces new Twitter features, users ask for previously promised updates

Downdetector, which tracks outages, reported more than 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues. The website collates status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Twitter's support account tweeted later on Monday that the issue was resolved and "things should be working as normal."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Internet observatory NetBlocks said the issue had affected image and video content too, in Twitter's sixth major outage in 2023, compared with three in the same period last year.

Concerns about Twitter's stability have persisted since Musk took it over in October and laid off thousands of employees.

"Error messages supplied by Twitter's link sharing platform and internal API point to problems with the platform's microservices, which are having a knock-on effect on other aspects of the service," NetBlocks Director Alp Toker said.

"This suggests Twitter has not been effectively testing its updates before pushing them to the public," Toker told Reuters.

The layoffs and departures from Twitter have included many engineers responsible for responding to software bugs and other service issues, sources previously told Reuters.

Musk has also raced to cut costs at the company and in November ordered employees to find up to $1 billion in infrastructure cost cuts.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US