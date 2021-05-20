Twitter ditches image-cropping AI after finding racial, gender bias

20 May 2021 15:41 IST

Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it has ditched its image-cropping algorithm as it excluded Black people from photos. The social media firm added that cropping an image is a decision best made to people.

The microblogging platform was called out in October after its image-cropping model failed to serve all users equitably. Several users noted the algorithm favoured White people and women in photos. Some instances involved the algorithm choosing a woman’s breast or legs as a salient feature in photos, thereby objectifying women.

The company launched an initiative in April to analyse how algorithms behave on its platform by consulting with engineers, researchers and data scientists.

Twitter confirmed the biases and said it has decided to abandon using algorithm to crop images. “One of our conclusions is that not everything on Twitter is a good candidate for an algorithm, and in this case, how to crop an image is a decision best made by people,” it said in a statement.

The social network introduced a new way to display standard aspect ratio photos in both Android and iOS devices in March last year. The feature will allow users to preview an image before tweeting, reducing the dependency on machine learning.

Twitter is hardly the first social network to be accused of racial discrimination. Facebook’s algorithm has been called out several times till date, including the incident in 2018 when it was said to have allowed some U.S.-based property and job advertisers to exclude certain minority groups in their postings.