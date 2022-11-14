Twitter cuts thousands of contract employees without warning: report

November 14, 2022 03:15 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

The cuts come weeks after Twitter laid off nearly half its employees which hit trust and safety issues the hardest

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Elon Musk and Twitter logo seen through magnifier | Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter terminated some 4,400-5,500 contractors, on Saturday, without advance notice, according to a report by tech newsletter Platformer

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Most contract employees working with Twitter did not receive any advance notice and found out only after losing access to the company’s internal emails and communications systems, it said.

Mass firings spanning both U.S.-based and global contract employees reportedly affected teams working in content moderation, real estate, marketing, engineering, and other departments. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Twitter in an internal email sent to contractors explained that job cuts are part of “reprioritization and savings exercise”, and that Monday, November 14, would be the last working day for employees. 

The cuts come just weeks after Twitter laid off nearly half its employees which hit trust and safety issues the hardest. 

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, says Yellen

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, a number of executives have also resigned or been fired leaving the company with no communications department. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US