Twitter claims new limits are to fight bots and bad actors

July 05, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST

Twitter defends its decision to limit the number of tweets users are allowed to view on the platform. The limits were in place to combat spam and bot accounts that either scrape user data for AI models or manipulate users. Twitter said it did not warn users about this in advance as it would have helped the bad actors to evade detection.

While verified accounts can see several thousand tweets a day, unverified or newly verified accounts are limited to several hundred tweets a day, according to Twitter owner Elon Musk. However, the limits have been changed several times in the past few days.

“Currently, the restrictions affect a small percentage of people using the platform, and we will provide an update when the work is complete. As it relates to our customers, effects on advertising have been minimal,” Twitter said in a statement.

While restricting the readability of tweets could impact users’ trust in Twitter’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino, the company chief tweeted in support of the strategy. “When you have a mission like Twitter -- you need to make big moves to keep strengthening the platform. This work is meaningful and on-going,” she said, adding that the company was working to “ensure the authenticity” of its userbase.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In a separate incident during the weekend, Twitter suffered an outage that raised questions on whether recent technical difficulties, related to Twitter’s unwillingness to pay its Google Cloud bills, may have caused such down times. It was reported that the payments were later made.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.