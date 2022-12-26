  1. EPaper
Twitter brings back suicide prevention and safety support features

As of Monday, India-based users who typed in “suicide” were met with a banner above the search results that said “Help is available”

December 26, 2022 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Twitter logo

File photo of the Twitter logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Twitter has brought back its ‘There is Help’ feature to offer support to people looking up terms related to self-harm and suicide, days after it was reported inaccessible.

Reuters reported last week that the feature was removed, allegedly on the instructions of Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Musk countered the claim on December 24 and said that the message was still up. He also noted that Twitter did not prevent suicide. He was replying to software developer Jane Manchun Wong, who criticised the removal of the feature during the volatile holiday season. Musk called this “fake news.”

However, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, confirmed that the feature was temporarily removed so that it could be improved and made more up-to-date. Irwin said that Twitter was looking to Google for inspiration to fine-tune its own support feature.

As of Monday, India-based users who typed in “suicide” were met with a banner above the search results that said “Help is available,” along with links to NIMHANS and suicide prevention resources such as helplines and news stories.

Apart from these changes, Twitter has been rolling out public view counts for all tweets, and introduced square profile icons for business and company accounts.

