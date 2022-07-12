Twitter calls Musk merger withdrawal ‘invalid and wrongful’

Elon Musk’s Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

July 12, 2022 03:11 IST

“Twitter has breached none of its obligations under the Agreement,” attorneys for Twitter said in a letter to Mr. Musk’s lawyers

Twitter demanded on Monday that Elon Musk complete a proposed $44 billion takeover of the social media company, slamming the Tesla chief’s withdrawal of his offer as “invalid and wrongful.”

“Twitter has breached none of its obligations under the Agreement,” attorneys for Twitter said in a letter to Mr. Musk’s lawyers that was included in a securities filing late on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Twitter demands that Mr. Musk and the other Musk Parties comply with their obligations under the Agreement, including their obligations to use their respective reasonable best efforts to consummate and make effective the transactions contemplated by the Agreement.”