Twitter buys thread compiler app.

16 November 2021 13:38 IST

As part of the deal, Threader co-founder Marie Denis will join Twitter’s Longform team to build ways to help people read long threads through features such as Reader.

Twitter has agreed to buy Threader, an app that compiles, shares and lets users save their favourite threads.

With the acquisition, the social media platform wants to make it easier for users to find long threads on the platform.

When users reply to a thread, tag Threader’s profile, type “compile”, and the bot will create a link that will contain a series of tweets in an article-type format.

“We noticed the kind of amazing content shared by people on Twitter who worked around the 280 character limit to express longer thoughts, but they were hard to find and even more difficult to read,” Threader said in a blog post.

Last week, Twitter launched its paid subscription product, Twitter Blue, for users in the US and New Zealand. The product hosts a Reader mode, a feature similar in function to Threader.

Threader will shut down on December 15, and people who wish to continue with the product can join Twitter and subscribe to Twitter Blue for $2.99 a month.

The recent acquisition is one of Twitter’s many in the past few months. The company is making a strong push for its premium product. It bought a newsletter platform, a group chat app and a social broadcasting app that helped build Twitter Spaces.