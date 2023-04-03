ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter blurs difference between free and paid verified accounts

April 03, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

Twitter no longer differentiates between legacy verified accounts and Twitter Blue subscribers, obscuring the number of people who have paid for Twitter Blue

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Twitter logo on a smartphone | Photo Credit: AP

Twitter has stopped differentiating between user accounts that were verified for free, and accounts that paid for blue tick verification after Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform in late 2022.

In March, clicking on an account’s blue tick allowed users to check whether they were legacy verified accounts, or subscribers to Twitter Blue. However, the new explanation box no longer clarifies which category the account comes under, obscuring the true number of people who have paid for Twitter Blue.

ALSO READ
Elon Musk pushes for paid blue ticks; news publishers push back

“This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account,” stated the info box when clicking on the blue tick for more details about both legacy verified accounts and Twitter Blue subscribers.

A screenshot of the new information box | Photo Credit: Twitter

Twitter had announced that it would begin taking away free blue ticks from April 1 unless users subscribed to Twitter Blue. However, several legacy verified accounts noted that they still had their blue ticks on April 1.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

When a user pointed out that The New York Times had said it would not pay for a blue tick, Mr. Musk promised to remove the tick mark for the account. While the @nytimes account lost its verification mark over the weekend, its other official accounts - such as its Books, Arts, World, Travel, and Opinion channels - still had blue tick verification, or the yellow tick marking it as an “official organisation.”

Even so, Mr. Musk went on to mock The New York Times on Sunday, saying that its “propaganda” was uninteresting, and claiming that its Twitter feed was not reader-friendly.

“Also, their feed is the Twitter equivalent of diarrhea. It’s unreadable. They would have far more real followers if they only posted their top articles. Same applies to all publications,” tweeted Mr. Musk.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US