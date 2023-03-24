ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter’s legacy blue check mark will not be free anymore after April 1

March 24, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced users could pay $7 per month for the blue tag by signing up via their web browser

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Twitter homepage | Photo Credit: AP

From April 1, Twitter’s blue check mark, more popularly known as its verification service, will cost users. According to a post by CEO Elon Musk, users opting for the service via web browsers must pay $7 a month.

The update comes months after the launch of Twitter Blue in December. The service offered blue ticks as a paid privilege. Legacy verified blue tick accounts also existed alongside them. However, Twitter has now announced legacy verified accounts will begin to lose their blue ticks after April 1, unless they subscribe to Twitter Blue, which is a paid service.

For others signing up through their mobile apps, the subscription could be higher. Twitter Blue subscriptions through iOS or Android would cost $11 a month as the app stores take a cut from the platform, according to a report by Tech Crunch.

The subscription will offer features like a verified check mark, higher rankings in conversations, half the ads, longer tweet character limits, bookmark folders, custom navigation, and the ability to edit/undo tweets.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The company earlier announced a revenue sharing model that would pay Twitter Blue subscribers for the ads shown in their reply threads. However, there is no official data regarding the number of Twitter Blue sign-ups or the distribution of revenue as of yet.

Twitter Blue was launched in India in early February, costing around ₹900 per month for iOS and Android users, and ₹650 per month for web users.

