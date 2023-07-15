Twitter announces monetisation plan for verified users

July 15, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

Twitter on Friday announced its revenue sharing programme to allow verified users to earn revenue from ads posted in replies to users’ posts.

To be eligible, users must be verified, earn five million impressions on posts in each of the last three months, and pass a human review. The feature will first be rolled out to a group of users before a wider launch.

“This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue starting in the replies to their posts. This is part of our effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter,” said Twitter’s website about the new programme.

Twitter owner Elon Musk had promised months earlier that verified users would be able to make money from the ads in the replies to their posts.

During a Twitter Spaces interaction on Friday, Musk also discussed his new AI company xAI and said that public tweets would be used to train his company’s AI models.

Musk had earlier imposed tweet reading limits on some users, claiming that organisations were scraping his platform’s data for AI models and degrading the user experience.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Google have both been hit with lawsuits in the U.S. over their data scraping activities, with authors and creators claiming the companies unlawfully used copyrighted works to train their AI models.

