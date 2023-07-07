Twitter allows some tweets to be viewed without signing in

July 07, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

Twitter has partially rolled back its limit that stopped non-logged in viewers from seeing tweets on the web version of the platform. While users needed to log in to view Twitter accounts, some tweets could be viewed without logging in.

Twitter owner Elon Musk had said on July 1 that the move was a “temporary emergency measure,” claiming that so much data was being scraped that it was affecting the experience of regular users.

Some paying and non-paying accounts were also hit with daily tweet viewing limits in the past week for the same reason. Twitter shared a blog post explaining that the measures were meant to stop data scraping for AI model training, as well as detect bots and misinformation.

However, the company did not provide evidence to substantiate these claims or indicate the degree of severity. It also did not detail how the problems had been addressed.

Amidst user confusion and frustration, Meta launched its Instagram-based conversation app Threads, which is similar to Twitter in terms of design and utility.

Twitter’s lawyer Alex Spiro alleged in a letter that Meta had hired former Twitter employees who knew trade secrets and confidential information.

Meta said the Threads engineering team did not include former Twitter employees.

