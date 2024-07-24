GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

How to turn Apple Watch into an iPhone for a family member without an iPhone

With Apple’s watchOS 10, the whole family can also take advantage of optimised features that enhance the overall Apple Watch experience

Updated - July 24, 2024 02:53 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 02:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
This update is aimed at bringing the communication, health, fitness, and safety features of the Apple Watch to kids and other family members who do not yet have an iPhone [File]

This update is aimed at bringing the communication, health, fitness, and safety features of the Apple Watch to kids and other family members who do not yet have an iPhone [File] | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

You can now set up an Apple Watch to work like an iPhone for a person in your family who does not have an iPhone. The feature works on Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 and later editions. This update is aimed at bringing the communication, health, fitness, and safety features of the Apple Watch to kids and other family members who do not yet have an iPhone.

Apple Watch can be set up through a parent’s iPhone, so kids can connect with family and friends through phone calls, messages, and share custom Memoji. Parents will be able to approve all contacts, so kids can safely use the communication features of the Apple Watch.

With this feature, kids can use Apple Watch features like Emergency SOS, Maps, Siri, Alarms, and the App Store. And parents can reach their child and identify their location, and ensure all personal data stays securely encrypted.

With watchOS 10, the whole family can also take advantage of optimised features that enhance the overall Apple Watch experience.

Apple's India sales jump 33% to near $8 billion last year: Report
What you will need?
An Apple Watch Series 4 or later with mobile data, or Apple Watch SE with mobile data, with watchOS 7 or later.
An iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14 or later for the initial watch setup. 
An Apple ID for yourself and one for the family member who will use the Apple Watch. Your Apple ID needs to have two-factor authentication turned on.
A Family Sharing group that includes the person who will use the Apple Watch. 
You’ll need to have the role of organiser or parent/guardian to set up an Apple Watch for a family member.
After setting up a watch for a family member, the parent/guardian can use their iPhone to manage some of the watch’s capabilities.

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Apple Watch could get bigger screens, thinner bodies, but no AI: Report
How to set up?
1. Put on the Watch and turn it on
2. Hold the watch near your phone 
3. Wait until “Use your iPhone to set up this Apple Watch” appears on your iPhone
4. Pair the watch with your iPhone
5. Set up a passcode
6. Pick a family member; enter their Apple ID
7. Set up Mobile data and Wi-Fi
8. Turn on other features
9. Set up shared contacts and Schooltime

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones / Tech Tips

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.