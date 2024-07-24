You can now set up an Apple Watch to work like an iPhone for a person in your family who does not have an iPhone. The feature works on Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 and later editions. This update is aimed at bringing the communication, health, fitness, and safety features of the Apple Watch to kids and other family members who do not yet have an iPhone.

Apple Watch can be set up through a parent’s iPhone, so kids can connect with family and friends through phone calls, messages, and share custom Memoji. Parents will be able to approve all contacts, so kids can safely use the communication features of the Apple Watch.

With this feature, kids can use Apple Watch features like Emergency SOS, Maps, Siri, Alarms, and the App Store. And parents can reach their child and identify their location, and ensure all personal data stays securely encrypted.

With watchOS 10, the whole family can also take advantage of optimised features that enhance the overall Apple Watch experience.

What you will need? An Apple Watch Series 4 or later with mobile data, or Apple Watch SE with mobile data, with watchOS 7 or later. An iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14 or later for the initial watch setup. An Apple ID for yourself and one for the family member who will use the Apple Watch. Your Apple ID needs to have two-factor authentication turned on. A Family Sharing group that includes the person who will use the Apple Watch. You’ll need to have the role of organiser or parent/guardian to set up an Apple Watch for a family member. After setting up a watch for a family member, the parent/guardian can use their iPhone to manage some of the watch’s capabilities.

