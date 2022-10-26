Turkish competition board fines Meta Platforms $18.6 million

October 26, 2022 17:04 IST

Turkish competition board fines Meta Platforms $18.6 million | Photo Credit: AP

Turkey's competition authority has fined Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc. 346.72 million lira ($18.63 million) for breaking competition law, it said on Wednesday.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The company held a dominant position in personal social networking services and online video advertising markets and obstructed competitors by merging data collected through its core services Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, the Turkish authority said in a statement.

Meta Platforms Inc. could not immediately be contacted for comment.

Turkey's competition authority said Meta must act to reinstate competition in these markets and prepare annual reports about the steps it will take for the next five years.

It said the fine was based on the company's 2021 income.

In 2021, the competition authority launched an investigation into WhatsApp, and then Facebook Inc., after the messaging app asked users to agree to let Facebook collect user data such as phone numbers and locations, a change that was rolled out globally.

Social media companies have been a point of attention in Turkey, which adopted a law last week that would jail journalists and social media users for up to three years for spreading "disinformation."

Analysts have said social media companies are unlikely to abide in full by the law that requires them to remove "disinformation" content and share user data with authorities.

