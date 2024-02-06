GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TSMC to build second Japan chip factory, raising investment to $20 bln

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said it will build a second Japanese plant to begin operation by the end of 2027

February 06, 2024 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - TAIPEI

Reuters
TSMC said it will build a second Japanese plant to begin operation by the end of 2027.

TSMC said it will build a second Japanese plant to begin operation by the end of 2027. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Tuesday it will build a second Japanese plant to begin operation by the end of 2027, bringing total investment in its Japan venture to more than $20 billion with the support of the Tokyo government.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co announced plans in 2021 to build a $7 billion chip plant in Kumamoto in southern Japan's Kyushu.

TSMC said last month the first Japanese factory would open in February with volume production in the fourth quarter, and that the company was also exploring building a second factory in the country.

ALSO READ
TSMC says it's working hard to control costs, lifted partly by Ukraine war

In a statement, TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, said its majority-owned unit Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing in Kumamoto would build a second fabrication plant, or fab, in response to rising customer demand.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The second fab will begin construction by the end of this year and with both factories the site is expected to have total monthly capacity of more than 100,000 12-inch wafers to be used for automotive, industrial, consumer and high performance computing-related applications, TSMC said.

The capacity plan may be further adjusted based upon customer demand, it added.

TSMC holds a 86.5% stake in the Japanese venture, with Sony Group 6%, auto parts maker Denso 5.5% and carmaker Toyota 2%.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / semiconductors and active components / World

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.