HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TSMC drops northern Taiwan site for advanced chip factory after protests

TSMC said it would not build an advanced chip factory in a rural part of northern Taiwan following protests by the local popluation

October 17, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - TAIPEI

Reuters
TSMC said it would work with the government-run Science Park Administration “to evaluate land in Taiwan suitable for building semiconductor fabs”.

TSMC said it would work with the government-run Science Park Administration “to evaluate land in Taiwan suitable for building semiconductor fabs”. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. said it would not build a advanced chip factory in a rural part of northern Taiwan after local residents protested that they did not want to move to accommodate an expansion of an industrial park.

The company said it would work with the government-run Science Park Administration "to evaluate land in Taiwan suitable for building semiconductor fabs". It did not mention potential alternative sites.

ALSO READ
TSMC says it expects to receive permanent US authorisation for China operations

The world's largest contract chipmaker was intending to build a 1-nanometre chip factory in Longtan, according to a Central News Agency report in December that quoted a Science Park Administration official.

TSMC's 3-nanometre technology is currently its most advanced in mass production.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said the government would help TSMC with its land, water and power needs given that semiconductors are one of island's most important industries.

Chen Chi-mai, mayor of Kaohsiung in the south where TSMC is currently building a 2-nanometre chip factory, said his city has enough water, power, and land for more semiconductor factories.

"Opportunities are reserved for those who are prepared," he told reporters.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / semiconductors and active components / World

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.