Trump's 'Truth Social' has a month to fix licensing rules and avoid termination

27 October 2021 18:06 IST

The Trump Media and Technology Group is ignoring important rules designed for the social good. Once caught in the act, Trump's Group scrambled and took the site down, SFC said.

Trump's 'Truth Social' has a month to remedy a software license violation and avoid permanent termination of their rights to use the software, according to Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC), a nonprofit organisation centered around ethical technology

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The Trump Media and Technology Group is ignoring important rules designed for the social good. Once caught in the act, Trump's Group scrambled and took the site down, SFC said.

Advertising

Advertising

Trump's Group launched a so-called “test site” of their "Truth Social '' product, based on a software platform named Affero GPL version 3(AGPLv3) Mastodon software. Many users were able to create accounts and use it briefly.

"However, when you put any site on the Internet licensed under AGPLv3, the AGPLv3 requires that you provide (to every user) an opportunity to receive the entire Corresponding Source for the website based on that code. These early users did not receive that source code, and Trump's Group is currently ignoring their very public requests 1for it," Bradley M. Kuhn, a software activist at SFC said in a blog.

Also Read | Trump tightens grip on social media company after SPAC deal success

To comply with this important license, Trump's Group needs to immediately make the Corresponding Source available to all who used the site. If they fail to do this within 30 days, their rights and permissions in the software are automatically and permanently terminated, SFC said in the blog.